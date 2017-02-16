

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It is not known when some residents displaced by a six-alarm fire in Deer Park on Tuesday will be allowed to return to their homes.

The fire, which gutted a racquet club near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, broke out shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday and it took more than 20 hours to get the situation under control.

Several people were evacuated from condos and businesses in the area and some residents have not yet been able to return home.

Some of the buildings impacted by the fire sustained smoke and water damage.

Hydro was restored to the buildings last night and Toronto Fire Services says it is now up to the building managers to decide when the buildings can be reoccupied.

The number of displaced occupants has not been released but officials say those people are currently receiving services from the Red Cross.

Additionally, Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said Wednesday that there will be a couple of orders prohibiting occupancy at some businesses on Yonge Street due to concerns about an unstable wall.

Officials say they do not believe there was any structural damage to buildings adjacent to the racquet club.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Fire Marshal and investigators with Toronto Fire completed the physical scene examination and Jessop said it has been determined that the fire is not “suspicious.”

The intersection of Yonge and St. Clair, which was shut down following the fire, had almost completely reopened to traffic by 7 p.m. Wednesday.