

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Several homes in the Upper Beaches have been evacuated after construction crews hit a gas line Tuesday morning.

Crews struck the line while working near Gerrard Street East and Wayland Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

Toronto police say the “large leak” has forced the evacuation of some nearby houses.

Police have closed Gerrard Street East in both directions between Wayland and Malvern avenues while construction crews try to repair the leak.

The road closure could last anywhere between three and four hours, police say.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come…