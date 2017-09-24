

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Some homes and businesses have been evacuated in an Etobicoke neighbourhood this morning after an ammonia spill.

The spill occurred in the area of Evans Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto Fire Services says a refrigeration unit inside an industrial building is to blame for the spill.

Homes and businesses within a 500-feet radius of the spill have been evacuated.

Toronto Fire Services confirms that the leak is no longer active.

Some train tracks in the area have been shut down but GO Transit says it is not impacting service as of yet.

A male in his 50s who was exposed to the chemical was reportedly having difficulty breathing when crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Evans Avenue is closed between Kipling Avenue and Bellman Avenue.