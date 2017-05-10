

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has been charged after police were notified of a social media posting inviting people to participate in a “gun battle” at Scarborough Town Centre.

On Tuesday, officers received a complaint about the online post at around 9 p.m.

It is alleged that the post extended an invitation to bring friends to a “gunfight.”

A $10,000 cash reward was stated as the winning prize for the battle, which was allegedly scheduled to occur in the Walmart parking lot at Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old boy, of Toronto, has been charged in this incident. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said they will be assigning additional officers to patrol the area as a safety precaution.