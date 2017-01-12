Featured
Snowmobiler missing after going through ice near Peterborough
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:16PM EST
SELWYN TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police say a snowmobiler is missing after going through the ice on a lake northeast of Peterborough, Ont.
They say a pair of snowmobile riders encountered open water in the Hell's Gate area of Stoney Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say one rider made it across the open section, but the second disappeared under the water.
They say the first rider called 911 and then went into the water in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue his friend.
The 47-year-old man from Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., was rescued and flown to hospital for treatment of injuries due to cold water exposure.
Police say the snowmobiler who disappeared under the water -- a 51-year-old man from Douro-Dummer Township -- has not been located.
