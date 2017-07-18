Smog advisory ended for Toronto, parts of the GTA
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 5:20PM EDT
Environment Canada has ended a special air quality statement for Toronto and all of the GTA except for Durham Region, saying there is no longer a chance for smog to develop in the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The statement said hot and sunny weather is contributing to an increase of ground-level ozone throughout the area.
Environment Canada says Toronto’s current air quality ranged from two to three out of ten on Tuesday morning, with ten or more representing very high-risk levels of smog.
By this afternoon, the air quality in Toronto reached five, which is considered moderate.
