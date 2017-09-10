

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after the small plane he was piloting crashed north of Barrie Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the plane came to rest in a field near Mertz Corner and Baseline roads.

The man was being transported to a local hospital where he is expected to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, OPP said.

The extent of his injuries is not yet unknown.