

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





At least six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

The four-vehicle collision happened on Highway 7, near Pine Valley Drive, at around 9 p.m.

Four people in one vehicle were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. All of them were taken to hospital with a range of injuries, while a child in the vehicle was uninjured, Vaughan Fire and Rescue said.

Two people from two other vehicles were also taken to hospital.

One of the injured was transported to a trauma centre, however none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

It wasn’t clear whether one individual from the fourth vehicle was transported to hospital.

Images from the scene showed one flipped over vehicle with its roof ripped off, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.

A collision reconstruction team is expected to attend the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.