

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in critical condition and five others are in hospital following a serious collision on the Gardiner Expressway early this morning.

It happened shortly after midnight in the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Highway 427.

Police say a silver limo rear-ended an Acura that was heading in the same direction.

"We do not know right now whether the car had slowed or stopped," Sgt. Duncan Miller told CP24 at the scene Tuesday morning.

A male believed to be in his 20s, who was one of four occupants of the Acura, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Five other patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“We’ve been investigating most of the night," Miller said.

"We will be conducting a mechanical investigation in conjunction with the reconstruction of the collision that we did tonight."

Miller said police are currently searching for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police are also investigating information suggesting a third vehicle may have been involved in the collision but fled the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue but all lanes reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.