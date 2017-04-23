

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident involving a 61-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries after an interaction with Toronto police on Sunday.

There were several calls to officers about a woman in an apartment building on Saranac Boulevard, near Lawrence Avenue and Bathurst Street. Around 3 a.m., officers and those from the Emergency Task Force arrived at the woman’s apartment.

The woman, according to investigators, suffered life-threatening injuries during this interaction, including burns to a significant portion of her body.

She was taken to hospital and remains in an intensive care unit.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and one forensic investigator to this incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.