SIU to investigate after cyclist hurt in collision with cruiser in Scarborough
The SIU investigates a collision between a Toronto police cruiser and a cyclist in the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East Monday evening.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:06PM EST
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was injured when his bike collided with a Toronto police cruiser in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East Monday evening.
At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area and located a man riding a bicycle on McCowan Road.
A short time later, a cruiser collided with the bicycle, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.
The 52-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two investigators, one forensic investigator, and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to investigate the collision.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
