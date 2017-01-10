

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was injured when his bike collided with a Toronto police cruiser in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East Monday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area and located a man riding a bicycle on McCowan Road.

A short time later, a cruiser collided with the bicycle, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.

The 52-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two investigators, one forensic investigator, and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to investigate the collision.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.