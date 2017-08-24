

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit is asking for witnesses to come forward after a woman was allegedly seriously injured while being arrested by a Toronto police officer.

According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was in the Queen and Jarvis streets area on Wednesday around 6 p.m. when the arrest took place.

The SIU said in a news release issued on Thursday that the woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury following the arrest.

“Investigators believe there may be a number of witnesses to the incident, given the time of day it occurred and the amount of foot and vehicle traffic in the area,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.