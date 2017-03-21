Featured
SIU probing man's fatal fall from St. Jamestown apartment
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:38PM EDT
The province’s Special investigations Unit has been called in after a man fell to his death from the 30th floor of a St. Jamestown apartment building.
A mobile crisis intervention team consisting of two officers and a nurse responded to a unit at a building on Sherbourne Street near Earl Street at around 3:15 p.m.
“At some point, a man fell from the 30th floor balcony to the ground below,” the SIU said in a news release.
The 31-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.
The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
