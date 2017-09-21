

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Investigators with the province’s police watchdog are in Brampton this morning following a crash involving a Peel Regional Police vehicle and a taxi on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road at around 2 p.m.

Police previously said that one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash but the SIU said a 30-year-old male passenger in the taxi was assessed in hospital with a serious injury.

Bovaird Drive was closed eastbound and westbound from Mackay Street North to Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Bramalea Road was closed northbound and southbound from Peter Robertson Boulevard to Professors Lake Parkway for several hours but the area has since reopened.

Police say the area could be closed for “hours” for the investigation.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates any time an officer has been involved in an incident where a civilian has died or been seriously injured.