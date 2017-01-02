

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a woman sustained injuries in the city’s Brockton Village neighbourhood this morning.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Toronto Police officers were called to a residence on Saint Clarens Avenue, near College Street and Lansdowne Avenue, at around 4:45 a.m.

At some point, the officers found a 60-year-old woman between the residence and another home.

The woman was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SIU, who later tweeted that the agency will take over the investigation, have assigned five investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

They have not released any other details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.