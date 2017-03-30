

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital.

Paramedics say the crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Two people were transported from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has released few details of the incident but confirmed to CP24 that they are probing the circumstances around the crash.

The intersection is closed as officials investigate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.