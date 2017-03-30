Featured
SIU investigating Scarborough crash that injured 2 people
The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a crash in Scarborough that left two people with minor injuries.
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 8:19AM EDT
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital.
Paramedics say the crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.
Two people were transported from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.
The Special Investigations Unit has released few details of the incident but confirmed to CP24 that they are probing the circumstances around the crash.
The intersection is closed as officials investigate.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Via Rail $150 youth passes sold out after high demand interrupts sales
- SIU investigating Scarborough crash that injured 2 people
- ‘I just want him back home’: Parents of Ancaster man accused in Yahoo hack speak out
- Death of woman found in Mississauga ruled a homicide
- Cannabis producers lobby government ahead of legalization legislation