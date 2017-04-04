

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 52-year-old man died in Kingston, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Kingston police officers responded to a call for an assault around 3 p.m. on Monday.

They say the force's tactical team also attended and police entered the home around 10:30 p.m.

The SIU says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kingston police tweeted they deployed a large "distraction device" during the incident.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.