

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a woman on Highway 407 in Burlington this afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Highway 407 and Dundas Street at around 4 p.m.

Few details have been released so far about what happened. However the investigation shut down the highway in both directions for several hours into the evening rush.

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 were closed at Appleby Line and the eastbound lanes were closed at the QEW for several hours because of the investigation. The highway reopened in both directions at around 7:30 p.m.