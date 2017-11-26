

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 20-year-old man arrested during a police search of an apartment in the Flemingdon Park area suffered serious injuries.

The SIU says Toronto police emergency task force officers conducted a search of an apartment at Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, near Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three people were arrested inside.

One of the three was later taken to hospital for treatment of an unspecified serious injury.

The SIU says it has assigned two investigators and one forensic expert to the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.