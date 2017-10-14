

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The Province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a cyclist in his 50s was injured when he collided with the opening door of a police cruiser in Leaside Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers responded to Leaside Bridge, near Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard, at around 10 a.m. for a person in distress.

In a news release, the SIU said the cruiser was parked to the left of the bike lane.

“When one of the officers opened the passenger door of the cruiser, a cyclist collided with the door,” the agency said in the release.

The cyclist sustained upper body injuries and was taken to hospital to be treated.

The SIU said two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

In a statement on Twitter, Toronto police said they cannot comment on the matter as the SIU has been called in.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.