

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby, Ont. on Wednesday.

The province’s police watchdog says Durham police officers responded to a call for a three car crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and McQuay Boulevard shortly before noon.

The SIU, which is investigating the crash, said in a news release Wednesday that a Durham police officer was following the pickup truck that was travelling westbound on Dundas Street before the accident.

The 39-year-old driver struck the passenger side of a car travelling through the intersection. He then struck a second vehicle that was turning onto McQuay Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup truck fled on foot and was eventually arrested by a K-9 unit officer, Durham Regional Police said.

The 25-year-old man driving the first car struck was rushed to a trauma centre with serious internal injuries, including several broken bones, investigators said.

A male driver, 80, and passenger who were hit while turning weren’t hurt in the crash.

Six investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours to allow the SIU to investigate, but it has since reopened.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency is appealing to anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

It also urges anyone who may have any video evidence to upload it through their website.