

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has identified the man struck and killed in Clarington Tuesday night as 35-year-old Peterborough resident Kevin Kenneth McEachern.

The Special Investigations Unit said that on Tuesday evening, Durham Regional Police located and stopped a vehicle they had been searching for in the area Highway 115 north of Taunton Road.

According to the SIU, an interaction occurred between police and a male occupant of the vehicle, who exited the car and ran across the highway. As he entered the southbound lanes, he was struck by a pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU did not say why police were searching for the vehicle but in a separate media release issued Tuesday night, Durham Regional Police said the traffic stop came after reports of a shoplifting incident at Home Depot on Harmony Road in Oshawa.

In the release, police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area after allegedly stealing power tools.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.