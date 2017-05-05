SIU called in to investigate single-vehicle crash in Weston
The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a single-vehicle crash in the city's Weston neighbourhood.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the city’s Weston neighbourhood, sending one person to hospital with serious injuries.
It happened on King Street near Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive sometime early Friday morning.
The SIU says that the injured party had leg injuries.
The circumstances of the collision are not immediately clear.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
