SIU called in to investigate police-involved shooting in Kitchener
A logo for Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is pictured. (Tom Stefanac)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 8:52AM EST
KITCHENER, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting in Kitchener early today.
Waterloo Region police say the shooting occurred in Kitchener at about 12:30 a.m. when officers responding to a driving complaint stopped a vehicle.
Poice say during an "interaction with the driver," an officer fired his gun and shot the male driver.
The driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.
The officer involved was not injured.
The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and police say no further information can be released at this time.
