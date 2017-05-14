

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 30-year-old man at a Weston apartment building overnight.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit said at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Toronto police were searching for a person at a building located at 1775 Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue.

Shortly after officers knocked on the door of an apartment unit in the building, the SIU said a man fell from a window of that unit to the ground below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.