

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a police cruiser responding to a call collided with two other vehicles in Brampton.

It happened in a parking lot on Main Street just north of Vodden Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The SIU says that a young woman in a Volkswagen Jetta was injured in the crash, though the nature and severity of her injuries are not immediately clear.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.