SIU called in after Brampton collision involving police cruiser responding to call
An investigator is shown on scene after a collision involving a police cruiser in Brampton. The SIU is investigating.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:53AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a police cruiser responding to a call collided with two other vehicles in Brampton.
It happened in a parking lot on Main Street just north of Vodden Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The SIU says that a young woman in a Volkswagen Jetta was injured in the crash, though the nature and severity of her injuries are not immediately clear.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
