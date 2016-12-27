Featured
Sinkhole shuts down stretch of Yonge Street in Rosedale
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 9:24AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 12:02PM EST
A stretch of Yonge Street has been closed in the city’s Rosedale/Summerhill area due to a sinkhole.
Toronto police say a large sinkhole has hollowed out a portion of the road and has filled with water.
The street has been closed to traffic both ways between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road.
It is not known how long the closure will last.
