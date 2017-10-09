Single vehicle rollover in Oshawa leaves one male dead
Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck in Oshawa on Monday evening. (Colin Williamson)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 11:24PM EDT
A male victim is dead after a vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck in Oshawa on Monday evening.
The collision took place in the area of Harmony Road and Beatrice Street some time before 9 p.m.
According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control before colliding with the parked pickup truck and subsequently rolling over several times.
The male victim was rushed to a local hospital after the collision where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A female passenger of the vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. She was also taken to a local hospital.
Officers said speed and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in this fatal incident.
Road closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.