

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue at around 5:20 a.m.

Police say that speed is an “obvious” factor in the collision.

“We will be investigating all aspects of this and whether or not there may be some form of impairment but speed is an obvious issue that has taken place here,” Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell told CP24 at the scene. “Unfortunately I am not aware of any witnesses right now but just after 5 a.m. Keele Street is still a fairly busy place. If there is anybody who witnessed this or the events that led up to this we would appreciate a call.”

The driver, who was the sole occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Mitchell said that the bridge has been severely damaged as a result of the collision.

“The guardrail is missing and there is a bunch of pedestrian traffic that comes through here. The plan right now is to cut of the remaining guardrail that is hanging around the rail tracks and hopefully the region will be bringing in some large concrete barriers. As soon as we can get that done we will probably be able to have this area reopened,” he said.

Keele Street is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Ronrose Drive.