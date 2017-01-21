Featured
Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves man dead
A single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday morning has left one male dead. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 11:59AM EST
One male is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke overnight.
It happened near Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say a cargo van crashed into a concrete barrier in the area but it is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The male, who police say is in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not yet releasd the name of the victim.
Roads were shut down in the area while police investigated the collision but the area has since reopened to traffic.
