

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada says Toronto and parts of the GTA will see “significant rainfall” today and tonight.

The national weather agency previously issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

The region could see up to 40 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

“Periods of rain will continue today into tonight. The rain may fall heavily at times,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

“Some thunderstorm activity is also possible, which would cause locally higher rainfall amounts.”

Relief from the wet weather is expected on Monday morning as the system moves out of the region.