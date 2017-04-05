

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





GTA residents are in for a dose of wet weather over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham ahead of heavy rainfall, which is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

“Another round of significant April rain (is) on the way. Low pressure from the American Midwest will track just south of the great lakes on Thursday. Periods of rain will spread across the region tonight and continue Thursday. Some areas may exceed 40 (millimetres). Rainfall warnings may be required,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Colder air with brisk northerly winds is forecast Thursday night, changing the rain to a slushy accumulation of snow by Friday morning. The snow should wind down on Friday.”

The national weather agency says things are looking up this weekend.

“A dramatic change to spring-like warmth is likely beginning on the weekend,” Environment Canada says.

Toronto will see sunny skies and a high of 12 C on Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 14 C.

Early next week, the city is expected to hit double-digit temperatures.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C on Monday and 20 C on Tuesday.