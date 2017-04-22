

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Shots were fired through the window of a North York gym late Friday night as a number of people worked out inside.

The incident took place at a Planet Fitness gym near Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say that a number of people were inside the 24/7 gym at the time, however no injuries were reported.

As for the suspect, the information remains murky.

Police initially said that a man was seen running towards a gas station following the shooting and may have fled in a red car. No further description has been released at this time, though.

The shooting took place about 45 minutes after another shots fired call nearby.

Police responded to the Tandridge Crescent and Arcot Boulveard area at around 10:55 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired outside an apartment building.

Police located shell casings at the scene but did not find any victims.

The shooting scene is about 7 kilometres away from the Planet Fitness, however it is unclear whether the incidents could be connected.