

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a parking enforcement officer’s vehicle was shot at in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Thirteenth Street, south of Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m.

Police tell CP24 that a parking enforcement officer was on patrol in the area when his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

A bullet hole could also be seen in the awning of a nearby home.

The parking officer managed to get away and called for help at a location several blocks away.

Reports from the scene indicate that a dark-coloured car was seen fleeing the area.

One neighbour said he had gone to bed early on Monday night and awoke to the sound of three or four gunshots.

“I didn’t think anything of it because I was fast asleep,” he said.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s emergency task force searched the area on Tuesday morning.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Anybody with security or dash camera video in the area is asked to call investigators with 22 Division.