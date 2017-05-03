Shots fired into townhouse in North York
Police are investigating after shots were fired into a townhouse in North York late Tuesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:20AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in North York late Tuesday night.
At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say a woman was upstairs in her townhome on John Cabot Way, in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue, when she heard the sound of breaking glass.
She went downstairs to find a bullet hole in the window and a bullet inside her house.
When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings outside the townhouse.
Police say no one was injured.
According to investigators, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and no suspect information has been released.
