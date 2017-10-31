

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a parked vehicle in Riverdale on Monday night, striking a man and narrowly missing a child sitting inside.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle parked near Pape and Withrow avenues when a man unknown to him approached the driver’s side window.

Police say the suspect began firing shots into the vehicle.

Witnesses reported to police that they heard the sound of a woman screaming soon after the shots were fired.

The man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was initially rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but his condition later improved. Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the victim is expected to survive.

They said the bullets “narrowly missed” the child, who is believed to be under five years old.

Police believe the suspect fled in a silver SUV with tinted windows and headed southbound on Pape Avenue from Withrow Avenue.

He is described as being a black teen, five-foot-five to five-foot-six tall with a thin build, a “skinny clean-shaven face,” a pointed chin and “small thin lips.”

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black bubble vest or jacket, a red straight brimmed hat with a hood pulled over it and white shoes during the incident.

“It was like five loud bangs and it was staccato-like, so ‘bang, bang, bang,’” nearby resident Jennifer King told CTV News Toronto.

King said she wasn’t quite sure what she heard at first but that her “instinct” told her it was gunshots.

“It’s pretty freaky. I mean, this is a really nice neighbourhood. It’s quiet as well, so it’s pretty scary to hear this,” she said.

Roads were closed in the area for most of the evening to accommodate a police investigation but all have since reopened.

Police are asking businesses specifically located east of Greenwood Avenue, west of Broadview Avenue, south of Gerrard Street East and north of Danforth Avenue to check through their surveillance systems between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday in case a camera captured anything related to the shooting.