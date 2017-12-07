

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





New regulations that would prohibit Torontonians from listing any properties other than their principal residence on short-term accommodations sites like Airbnb will be up for debate today as city council continues their final meeting of 2017.

The proposed regulations, which were released last month, call for the creation of a new zoning category for short-term rentals as well as a central registry for anyone who is making their residence available on the short-term rental market.

If approved, the regulations will mean that anyone choosing to list their whole home or up to three bedrooms inside it on a website like Airbnb will have to register with the city and pay a $50 annual fee.

The regulations would also cap the number of nights in a calendar year in which a full unit can be rented at 180 and restrict owners from renting out any property other than their principal residence. The proposed regulations did initially allow secondary suites to be listed on short-term accommodations sites, though the planning and growth management committee ultimately voted to remove that recommendation out of a concern that it would take properties from the conventional rental market.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Airbnb Canada spokesperson Alex Dagg said that the city has been “smart” in the way it has approached regulating short-term accommodations sites.

She said that she is hopeful that council will ultimately approve “common sense rules that really recognize and legitimize home sharing for the first time,” though she conceded that “there are no rules yet” and that the bylaw will be subject to debate at city council.

“We have worked with cities all over the globe and we try to approach it in a partner kind of way to sort of get it right and we are looking forward to continuing that positive relationship here in the city. Hopefully council gets it right today,” she said.

Airbnb would have to pay fees to city

In addition to creating new restrictions on Airbnb operators, the proposed regulations before council today also create a regulatory framework for sites like Airbnb.

Under the regulations, short-term accommodations companies would have to pay the city a licensing fee of $1 for each night booked on their platform as well as a one-time registration fee of $5,000.

The proposed regulations also require that licensed short-term rental companies keep records of every listing and provide them to the city’s licensing and standards department at agreed upon intervals.

It should be noted that Mayor John Tory has been supportive of embracing Airbnb in the past, releasing a statement last month in which he said that the city has “an obligation” to respond to new emerging technology platforms and can’t just pretend that they “don’t exist.”

The short-term accomodations regulations are one of 64 items remaining on the agenda for this week's council meeting.