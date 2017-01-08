

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Moss Park.

It happened in an alley near a Toronto Community Housing building on Sherbourne Street, near Queen Street East, at around 7:45 a.m.

According to investigators, one person was shot in the chest and taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say initial information suggested the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived but it now appears that the assailant has fled.

Police are currently on scene searching for evidence and reviewing video surveillance footage. Officers have cordoned off the entire building, including the parking lot.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.