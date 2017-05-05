

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Two males have been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough this afternoon.

Police say shots rang out at a plaza in the Dorest Park neighbourhood, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at around 12:40 p.m.

One victim was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Toronto Paramedics said both are in serious condition.

Information on potential suspects was also not provided.

More to come...