

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30s was rushed to hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Pape and Withrow avenues at around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, multiple shots and the sound of a woman screaming was heard at the time.

Toronto Paramedics transported the male victim to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following the incident.

The man's injuries were first described as life-threatening but police confirmed Tuesday morning that he is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a black five-foot-eight man who was wearing a dark hoodie and a red hat at the time.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.