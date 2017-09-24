Shooting in Regent Park sends 1 male to trauma centre
Police are investigating a shooting in Regent Park on Saturday night.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 24, 2017 8:00AM EDT
One male victim was rushed to hospital this morning following a shooting in Regent Park.
It happened near Gerrard and Sackville streets shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Paramedics confirm that one male was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police say officers are on scene searching the area.