

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man was rushed to a Hamilton hospital after he was shot near an Oakville shopping plaza Friday morning.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to a plaza containing a Whole Foods grocery store and a Sunset Grill restaurant sometime before 11 a.m. Friday, in the area of Cornwall and Trafalgar roads.

Police said a male was shot on Cornwall Road, adjacent to the plaza.

Initial images from the scene showed armed officers blocking roads in the area of the plaza.

Paramedics reportedly rushed the victim to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s exact condition is not yet known.

Katrina Sawicki said she was in the parking lot on her way to work when she noticed two men approach from a nearby wooded area.

Sawicki said the men were wearing “massive hoodies” and were “sauntering uncomfortably.”

“They looked super out of place,” she said. “It was very hot and humid this morning and they were wearing baggy pants and huge sweaters.”

Moments later, Sawicki said an officer carrying a rifle ran by her.

“I didn’t hear anything but the cop just came running by with his rifle back and forth in the parking lot,” she said. “Then all of a sudden we just heard a mass amount of sirens.”

Colleen Brophy told CTV News Toronto she was heading to her office when she noticed a commotion on Cornwall Road.

“People were just starting to pull over and everyone was looking around and grabbing their face. We didn’t really know what was going on,” Brophy said. “I think people said (they thought) it was a hit and run, but we didn’t know what was going on, we just saw him lying there.”

Brophy said the incident “isn’t something you’d expect” to see in the area.

“I’m shaken up. I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was pretty graphic,” she said.

“It looked like there was blood all over the ground.”

One male suspect who fled on foot was taken into custody a short distance from the scene but two other males are still being sought.

Police said a black pickup truck believed to be a getaway vehicle was found.

The first outstanding suspect is described as black male who stands about six-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

The second outstanding suspect is described as a black male who is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten inches tall, with his hair in tight cornrows. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-805-4747, ext. 2216.