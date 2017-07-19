

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people were injured following a shooting in North York early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Wakunda Place, near O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m.

Police say two adult victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the area.

Two male suspects, who are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, are still outstanding.

Police say it is too early to say if the shooting was targeted.

Police are on scene investigating.