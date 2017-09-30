

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male has been taken to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in Etobicoke

Toronto police say officers were called to an area near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West shortly after 8 p.m.

Once there, they found a person who had been shot.

He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived and has since been transported to hospital for treatment.

York Regional Police, who were also called to the scene, say they do not have any information on suspects at this time.