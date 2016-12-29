Featured
Shooting in Entertainment District sends one to hospital: police
Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District on Dec. 29, 2016.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:37AM EST
Police are investigating after a male was shot in the city's Entertainment District this morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of King Street and Blue Jays Way.
The male victim suffered an injury to his leg and made his own way to hospital, according to police. He is currently in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say they are trying to determine what led to the altercation.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto cop charged after cocaine allegedly found in wallet by fellow officer
- 'Lava' the dog stolen from home in west end may have been sold: police
- Stretch of Yonge Street where sinkhole opened up partially reopens to traffic
- Father, stepmom lose appeal after being found guilty of killing 10-year-old boy
- Mississauga mayor says 33 homes remain empty six months after explosion