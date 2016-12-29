Featured
Shooting in Entertainment District sends 1 to hospital: police
Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District Thursday morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:44AM EST
Police are investigating after a male was shot in the city's Entertainment District this morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of King Street and Blue Jays Way.
The male victim suffered an injury to his leg and made his own way to hospital, according to police. He is currently in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say they are trying to determine what led to the altercation.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
