Shawn Mendes cast in Ivan Reitman film 'Summer of Love'
Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (The Canadian Press/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 6:15PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes has been cast in filmmaker Ivan Reitman's upcoming musical "Summer of Love."
Reitman's Montecito Picture Co., confirmed the news to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.
Mendes, who has five nominations at next month's Juno Awards, is a radio favourite with chart hits like "Stitches" and "Treat You Better." He's also appeared in a couple of TV series and voiced a character in the 2013 animated film "Underdogs."
But the 18-year-old singer-songwriter hasn't acted onscreen in a feature before.
This will also be the first musical for the Toronto-raised director-producer Reitman, whose credits include "Ghostbusters," "Animal House" and "Space Jam."
Details are scant about "Summer of Love," but according to an interview with entertainment website MrWavvy.com, Reitman said it's a personal story about the summer of 1967.
He also said he hopes to direct the film.
"Mr. Reitman can confirm that Shawn Mendes has been cast in the film," a representative for Reitman said by email.
