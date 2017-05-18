

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Shawn Mendes, Grimes and A Tribe Called Red are the leading nominees heading into the iHeartRadio Canada MuchMusic Video Awards on June 18.

The eclectic mix of frontrunners, with four nominations each, puts some of Canada's most vibrant indie acts in contention with one of the country's renowned global pop stars.

Both Mendes and A Tribe Called Red are vying for the marquee video of the year award, up against Coleman Hell, the rock band Pup, and Kaytranada with featured artist Anderson .Paak.

A Tribe Called Red is also up for best EDM/dance video, best director, and the fan fave video award, while Mendes is nominated for best pop video, most buzzworthy Canadian, and fan fave artist or group.

Grimes is in the running for best EDM/dance video, best director, best pop video, and fan fave video.

Artists with three MMVA nominations apiece include Alessia Cara, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, the Weeknd, Zeds Dead, and Pup.

A Tribe Called Red's nods come as the electronic indigenous act enjoys a banner year. The group opened the Juno Awards ceremony with a political performance featuring Buffy Sainte-Marie and throat singer Tanya Tagaq.

The MMVAs, which will air on Much and CTV and stream through the iHeartRadio app, are set to feature performances from Lorde, Iggy Azelia, Imagine Dragons and Toronto-based Jazz Cartier.

A host for the street-level awards show in Toronto will be announced later this month.