

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- William Shatner says he would like an Ontario condo developer to make a donation to his charity to settle a dispute over the use of his name and image to promote an upcoming condo in Hamilton.

The issue arose last week when the Montreal-born actor objected to the use of his name and likeness to help promote a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

He said he didn't recall giving permission to developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as promotional tools. Shatner had tweeted a price list that showed various condo units named after such Hollywood stars as Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr. T, and Betty White.

Lamb replied by saying it was his intention "to pay tribute" to the stars and that his company was making every effort to remove references to Shatner and the other celebrities from promotional material.

Shatner replied on Tuesday saying removing his name doesn't exonerate Lamb for damages for using his brand in a commercial venture.

The "Star Trek" best know as Captain Kirk asks Lamb for a "nice big donation" for his charity in lieu of having to talk to his lawyers.

"I understand you are a kind gentleman," wrote Kirk. "Let's settle this like gentlemen."