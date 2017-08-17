

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Shania Twain has announced plans for a 2018 tour.

The Canadian country-pop superstar will first stop in Tacoma, Wash., on May 3 and will perform through the rest of the summer.

The tour ends Aug. 4 in Las Vegas.

Canadian stops include Vancouver (May 5, May 6), Edmonton (May 9, May 10), Saskatoon (May 12), Winnipeg (May 13), Ottawa (June 25), Montreal (June 26), Quebec (June 28), Hamilton (July 1), London, Ont., (July 3, July 4) and Toronto (July 6, July 7).

This is the Timmins, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter's first tour since 2015.

It's in support of her upcoming album "Now," due out Sept. 29 with the recently released single "Life's About to Get Good."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25.